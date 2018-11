What To Read Next

A nurse at a hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, has reportedly been suspended, pending further investigation, after she took a selfie with an unsuspecting naked pregnant woman in the background.

According to Malawi24, the picture, shared on social media, showed the pregnant woman lying on a bed in the labour ward.

The selfie had since provoked an uproar on social media, with some saying this was "totally disrespectful".

A BBC report quoted the country’s ministry of health as saying that the photo was "shocking".

Investigations into the matter were still under way, the report said.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook