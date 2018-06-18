Mali's 'real life Spiderman' returns home to a hero's welcome... set to meet president – report

What To Read Next

The Malian migrant dubbed "Spiderman" following his heroic action in saving a small boy hanging in a balcony in Paris is expected to meet with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Monday.

According to BBC, Mamadou Gassam returned to a hero's welcome when he landed at his home country over the weekend.



See tweet below

Gassam was expected to return to France to sign an employment contract with the fire department on June 28.

According to an AFP report, the young Malian man was hailed as a hero in May after he sprang into action to save a 4-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony by single-handedly scaling the facade of the building and hauling the youngster to safety.

Without a thought for his own safety, Gassama took just seconds to reach the child in a spectacular rescue captured on film and viewed millions of times on social networks.

Gassama was hailed as a 'real life Spider-Man' on social media following the daring rescue.

The incident took place at around 20:00 (18:00 GMT) on May 26 in northern Paris.

Gassama’s daring actions earned him a citizenship in France, a medal and has since met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.