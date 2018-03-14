 

Man, 41, fighting for his life in Namibia's first case of listeriosis - report

2018-03-14 10:30
Listeriosis is one of the serious food-borne illnesses you can contract from bacteria.

Windhoek – Namibia has reportedly recorded its first case of listeriosis, with a 41-year-old man said to be fighting for his life in a hospital in Windhoek.

A BBC report quoted the country's health minister Bernard Haufiku as saying that the man became ill after eating a vienna sausage from a butchery in the north of the capital.   

Namibia was one of the first four countries in southern Africa to take steps against South African chilled meat imports after the outbreak of listeria was announced a few weeks ago.

The World Health Organisation said South Africa's listeria outbreak, with nearly 750 confirmed cases, was believed to be the largest-ever.

"We were already prepared as a country when we heard there was a break out in South Africa," Haufiku was quoted as saying.

Listeriosis is a disease caused by bacteria from soil, water, vegetation and animal faeces which can contaminate fresh food, notably meat.

