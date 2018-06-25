 

Man kills 1 000 cats, sells meat to samosa-makers for 8 years - reports

2018-06-25 14:11
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 34-year-old Kenyan man has reportedly confessed to killing more than 1 000 cats, and selling their meat to unsuspecting samosa vendors since 2012.

According to the Star newspaper, James Mukangi, was caught skinning a slaughtered cat by local residents on Sunday in an open field outside Nakuru town, west of the capital, Nairobi.

The residents handed him over to the police.  

Mukangi told journalists that he had sold cat meat to a local hotel and unsuspecting vendors since 2012 when he saw a "business opportunity".

Mukangi said his clients were unaware that they were buying cat meat. He said that he had made more than $50 000 from his trade.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, the suspect also said that there was a thriving market for cats' skin, and was making at least $4.95 for every cat he slaughtered.

A veterinary officer in Nakuru County, Dr Githui Kaba, said that it was illegal to sell cat meat as it was not classified as suitable meat for human consumption.

The incident had since raised fears among Kenyans over food products that locals consumed, said a report by the Standard newspaper.

But one of the residents reportedly defended the suspect, saying that there was no problem with Mukangi selling cat meat since corruption in the east African country was widespread.

"This man is just doing what he can to survive. Until we uphold the rule of law and integrity at all levels in life, let people do what they want then," the unnamed resident was quoted as saying.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    kenya  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Sudan foes in new peace talks to end deadly war

2018-06-25 13:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA man captures impatient driver's ill-fated attempt to overtake abnormal load
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 23 2018-06-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 