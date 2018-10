A Malawian man, 30, has reportedly been arrested for killing his 105 year-old grandmother over witchcraft allegations.

According to Nyasa Times, police confirmed the incident, adding that Mathias James forced his way into the woman’s house after drinking beer in a neighbouring village.

James beat the deceased woman with a wooden spoon. The attack was so hard that the woman "collapsed and died on the spot", the report said.

"It is alleged that on October 12, 2018, James visited the deceased at around 20:00 where he accused her of bewitching him based on a dream he had," a police spokesperson Yohane Tasowana Tasowana was quoted as saying.

The suspect was expected to appear in court soon.

This was not the first time that an old woman was killed over witchcraft allegations in the southern African country.

According to Malawi24.com, in May last year, an 80 year old woman was killed by community members who suspected her of witchcraft in the country's capital Blantyre.

Sinolia Bula was hit with metal bars.

Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital, and three suspects were arrested.

