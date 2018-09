What To Read Next

US First Lady Melania Trump won't be visiting South Africa on her first trip to Africa.

She announced at a reception held at the 73rd general assembly of the United Nations in New York that she will be visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

President Donald Trump will not be accompanying her.

The visit starts on Monday.

The US president earlier referred to various African nations as "shithole countries", and referred to Namibia as "Nambia".

However, Trump changed his tune before hosting Tuesday morning's meeting of the UN Security Council, telling journalists that Africa is one of the most beautiful places on earth.

* Netwerk24 political journalist Sarel van der Walt is in New York to cover President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the US for Media24 publications at the invitation of the Presidency and the department of international relations.

