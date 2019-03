People carry their personal effects after Tropical Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique. (Denis Onyodi, IFRC via AP)

The UN says it needs nearly $300m in aid over the next three months to help Mozambique's 1.7 million cyclone victims.

It is harvest season in central Mozambique, but there are no crops left to gather.

And worse, few have homes to live in.

