Namibia vows to change 'status-quo' of white-farm ownership

Okahandja
– Vibrant rows of neatly lined plants grow on a patch once trampled by the
cattle of a large commercial farm run by a family of German descent in Namibia.
From
that 2 400 square-metre rectangle of sand in the northern Otjozondjupa region,
Kornelius Hamasab, 69, now produces spinach, onions and tomatoes.
Hamasab
is among the 16% of black Namibians owning arable land in the semi-desertic
southwest African nation.
White
Namibians, who are descended from former colonisers Germany and South Africa
and make up 6% of the population, own 70% of the land.
"It
doesn't seem right to me," said Hamasab, who acquired his land as
compensation five years after the farm downsized into a guesthouse in 2000 and
laid off its staff.
"The
government should do something about it," he added, while his family
picked and rinsed collard greens to be sold in the capital Windhoek, 150km away.
Parcels
of smaller plots
Namibia
adopted a "willing-buyer, willing-seller" approach to land reform
after independence from South Africa in 1990.
Farmers
wishing to sell their business must first offer it to the state, which parcels
it into smaller plots and redistributes to "previously disadvantaged
Namibians".
That
strategy has done little to redress the imbalance, however, prompting President
Hage Geingob to call for a more muscular approach.
"The
willing-buyer, willing-seller principle has not delivered results,"
Geingob told a land conference last year, adding that the "status-quo
should not be allowed to continue".
Geingob
has since demanded constitutional amendments to allow for the forceful
expropriation of white-owned commercial farms with "fair
compensation".
His
proposal echoed controversial plans in neighbouring South Africa to expropriate
land without compensation.
It
also brought back memories of land seizures in Zimbabwe in 2003, when thousands
of white farmers were chased off their properties.
Not
like Zimbabwe
Helmut
Halenke's grandfather Otto left the German state of Bavaria in 1908 and sailed
thousands of miles to Namibia, where he bought farmland.
Otto's
investment grew into a successful family-run beef farm and game hunting spot
for tourists, and is now owned by his 41-year-old great grandson.
Squinting
across a parched stretch of bushland seared by an ongoing drought, Halenke, 67,
said he doubted Namibia's cash-strapped government would come after the
property anytime soon.
"There
are a lot of farms on the market at this stage," he said. "The
problem is the government has no money and they can't buy these farms."
Namibia's
commercial farmers union estimates that about eight million hectares of land
have been offered to the government since independence. Only three million were
purchased.
"The
white community is selling their land," said Bernardus Swartbooi, a former
deputy land minister who registered his own party after a spat with government
last year.
"It's
not as if they are keeping their land as was the case in Zimbabwe."
Emotive
topic
Swartbooi
ran for president in a general election last month under his Landless People's
Movement (LPM), which has vowed to redress historic land ownership imbalances.
The
LPM came third with 4.9% of the vote.
He
accused the government of using land reform to empower a "small
elite".
"Most
of those that they want to resettle are their friends," Swartbooi told
AFP. "The poorest of the poor... have not been able to enjoy the full
benefit of land reform."
Namibian
government representatives declined several AFP requests for an interview.
Analysts
say land issues resurfaced in the run-up to the election as a way of diverting
attention from economic hardship.
"It
has always been a very emotive topic for Namibians," said Dietrich Remmert
from Namibia's Institute for Public Policy Research.
"With
the current economic conditions being very bad, that comes to the fore."
Farming
not for sissies
Geingob,
who has been re-elected for another five year term, has pledged to redistribute
43% of arable land by 2020 to previously disadvantaged Namibians.
Halenke,
like many, fears this could cripple agricultural production if not "done
in the right way".
"You
cannot take a man from under a tree... and put him on a farm," said
Halenke. "You must enable people first."
He
recalled the case of Ongombo West, a thriving commercial flower farm that went
idle after it was redistributed to low-income families in 2005.
"Even
the ministers have…farm(s) but there is no proper production," noted
Halenke. "They think it's easy (but) farming is not for sissies."
Hamasab
is all too familiar with the back-breaking labour it takes to profit from
Namibia's meagre soils.
He
was also supported by his former employer and received advice from German
agricultural experts.
But
most resettled Namibians have not been so lucky.
"The
resettlement programme is not accompanied by a wholesale agrarian reform,"
said Swartbooi, adding that poor farmers needed funding to mechanise
production.
A
few miles away from Hamasab's garden, Absalom Mbautaenge shares a corrugated
iron shack with four brothers and a young girl from a remote village.
They
scrape by on firewood, which they collect in the area and sell to a broker.
"There
is no rain in this area," said Mbautaenge, 37, his clothes blackened by
charcoal. "But you just give me opportunity, training and livestock and I
will do something different."