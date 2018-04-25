 

New 'Islamist' attacks in north Mozambique

2018-04-25 21:02

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three new attacks allegedly by radicalised Muslim youth in northern Mozambique have left one dead and three injured in recent days, sources told AFP on Wednesday.

A spate of violence has erupted in the region since October when an apparent jihadist assault targeted a police station and military post, leaving two officers and 14 attackers dead.

In that attack, dozens of armed men, known locally as "al-Shabaab" - Arabic for "youth" though with no confirmed link to the Somali jihadist group of the same name - were involved.

The latest assaults, on Saturday and Sunday, targeted two villages near the towns of Mocimboa da Praia and Palma, not far from the border with Tanzania, said sources on condition of anonymity.

Police are not allowed to speak to the press, but the attacks and toll were confirmed by local residents who said small farms were targeted.

Armed incidents and kidnappings have increased in the region since last year, fuelled by long-suppressed frustrations in the majority-Muslim north.

At least 300 Muslims have been arrested and several mosques forced to close.

President Filipe Nyusi has also fired the heads of the army and the intelligence agencies, blaming them for having missed warning signs of the unrest.

Mozambique has claimed a proud record of peaceful coexistence of different religions, but the country's north has largely been excluded from the economic growth of the last 20 years.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  mozambique  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Heavy rains pummel Cairo and parts of Egypt

2018-04-25 21:02

Inside News24

 
/News
De Lille: 'I fear no one but my God'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:47 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Clanwilliam 06:04 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 