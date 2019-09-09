Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria to repatriate 600 citizens from SA

eMembers of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police search the house of a resident of Johannesburg's Katlehong township as South Africa's financial capital is hit by a new wave of anti-foreigner violence. (Michele Spatari, AFP)

Nigeria will repatriate about 600 citizens from South Africa this week following a wave of xenophobic violence which sparked sharp exchanges between the two countries, a Nigerian diplomat said on Monday.



"They are about 600 now" to be flown back, Godwin Adamu, Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, told AFP.

A first flight will carry 320 Nigerians, he said, adding: "We will have another one immediately after that."

Johannesburg and surrounding areas were rocked by a series of deadly attacks on foreigners last week, including many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.

At least 10 people were killed in the violence and hundreds of shops destroyed while more than 420 people were arrested.

READ: There is just so much Nigeria can do for its citizens in SA

More than 100 000 Nigerians are estimated to live in SA, Adamu said.

Foreign workers in SA - the continent's second largest economy after Nigeria - are often victims of anti-immigrant sentiment in a nation where almost one in three people are unemployed.

The violence prompted reprisal attacks against South African firms in Nigeria and the temporary closing of SA's diplomatic missions in Lagos and Abuja.

Nigeria last week summoned the South African ambassador to condemn the violence while sending an envoy to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The envoy returned to Nigeria over the weekend, the presidency said.

After a week of hardening rhetoric against South Africa, Nigeria pledged to "work as brothers" with Pretoria on Thursday.

"Nigeria does not seek an escalation of the ongoing situation," a senior aide to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, told reporters.