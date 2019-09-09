 

Xenophobic attacks: Nigeria to repatriate 600 citizens from SA

2019-09-09 15:22
eMembers of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police search the house of a resident of Johannesburg's Katlehong township as South Africa's financial capital is hit by a new wave of anti-foreigner violence. (Michele Spatari, AFP)

eMembers of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police search the house of a resident of Johannesburg's Katlehong township as South Africa's financial capital is hit by a new wave of anti-foreigner violence. (Michele Spatari, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nigeria will repatriate about 600 citizens from South Africa this week following a wave of xenophobic violence which sparked sharp exchanges between the two countries, a Nigerian diplomat said on Monday. 

"They are about 600 now" to be flown back, Godwin Adamu, Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, told AFP.

A first flight will carry 320 Nigerians, he said, adding: "We will have another one immediately after that."

Johannesburg and surrounding areas were rocked by a series of deadly attacks on foreigners last week, including many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.

At least 10 people were killed in the violence and hundreds of shops destroyed while more than 420 people were arrested.

READ: There is just so much Nigeria can do for its citizens in SA 

More than 100 000 Nigerians are estimated to live in SA, Adamu said.

Foreign workers in SA - the continent's second largest economy after Nigeria - are often victims of anti-immigrant sentiment in a nation where almost one in three people are unemployed.

The violence prompted reprisal attacks against South African firms in Nigeria and the temporary closing of SA's diplomatic missions in Lagos and Abuja.

Nigeria last week summoned the South African ambassador to condemn the violence while sending an envoy to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The envoy returned to Nigeria over the weekend, the presidency said.

After a week of hardening rhetoric against South Africa, Nigeria pledged to "work as brothers" with Pretoria on Thursday.

"Nigeria does not seek an escalation of the ongoing situation," a senior aide to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, told reporters.

Read more on:    nigeria  |  johannesburg  |  xenophobia  |  west africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

OPINION | There is just so much Nigeria can do for its citizens in SA

2019-09-09 12:57

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R114k for two players 2019-09-08 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 