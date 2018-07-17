 

Nigerian politician responds to 'Twitter hate' with a picture of his Ferrari

Dino Melaye posted a photo on Twitter of his Ferrari. (Twitter)

Nigerian politician and senator, Dino Melaye on Tuesday responded with some shade to a tweet by a social media user @tobinscoswag, who sarcastically referred to his luxury car collection as a way he was "fighting for the poor".

@tobinscoswag posted a picture of Melaye standing next to his cars on Twitter and wrote: "Dino Melaye is fighting for the poor."

The flashy and controversial Melaye hit back and posted a picture of himself on the bonnet of his red Ferrari and wrote: "I think it's pathetic to put up images of my privately acquired car collection in an attempt to rubbish my legacy, without including the Ferrari. Do better king,"

See the tweets below

According to BBC, Melaye has a series of linked controversies, including being detained various times by authorities.

In April he was detained after escaping custody for allegations of supplying gang members with money and weapons.

He has also been previously accused of falsely claiming to have certificates from various tertiary institutions such as the prestigious Harvard University.

Melaye has never been afraid of showing his lavish lifestyle on social media, even making a cameo in a music video by Nigerian rapper Kach called Dino, the report said.

