 

Nigerian university sacks 'sex for marks' lecturer

2018-06-21 16:36
Flag and map of Nigeria. (iStock)

A lecturer has been dismissed from his post at one of Nigeria's leading universities for promising a female student higher marks in exchange for sex.

Obafemi Awolowo University said its governing body had decided Richard Akindele "should be dismissed from the services of the university for gross misconduct".

His dismissal came after the student in question released a secret recording online in April of a conversation in which the lecturer offered to improve her grade if she slept with him.

A June 14 meeting of the university Senate considered an investigation into the matter and concluded his remarks were "inappropriate", the university said in a statement.

Vice-chancellor Eyitope Ogunbodede said Akindele's "actions in requesting sexual favours... to change her examination scores was scandalous behaviour".

It "brought ridicule to the name of the university and has tarnished the reputation of the university", he added in the statement, which was posted online on Wednesday evening.

There was no evidence the student sexually harassed him for a better mark, he said.

A "zero tolerance to sexual harassment" policy was being introduced and staff and students made aware of it, he said.

The student's lawyer was quoted as telling CNN her client was "very happy" and described the ruling as a "huge victory" that would be a deterrent to predatory behaviour on campus.

"This victory should encourage any student, no matter if they university or secondary school students to speak out," Biola Akiyode added.

nigeria  |  west africa

