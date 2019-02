President Muhammadu Buhari called for Nigerians "to refrain from all civil disorder and remain peaceful" after a last-minute postponement to Saturday's presidential election where he was standing for a second term.

Nigeria's electoral body had in the early morning hours announced a one-week delay to presidential and legislative elections that were to begin across Africa's most-populous country at 0700 GMT on Saturday.

