 

Nigeria's Buhari says anti-migrant attacks 'embarrassment' for Africa

2019-10-04 21:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari. (Tebogo Letsie/City Press)

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari. (Tebogo Letsie/City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday denounced recent xenophobic violence in South Africa as an "embarrassment" for the continent, as he wrapped up a state visit.

Buhari's trip was overshadowed by a spate of recent attacks against foreign workers in South Africa, where the unemployment rate stands at 29 percent.

Mobs descended on foreign-owned stores in and around Johannesburg in early September, destroying properties and looting and at least 12 people, mostly South Africans, were killed.

"The recent acts of xenophobic attacks on our compatriots and other Africans in South Africa are shocking to me, Nigerians and indeed Africa. It was an embarrassment to the continent," he said.

"As a government, we are quite disturbed by these very unfortunate events and have taken actions and measures to address this issue and prevent their re-occurrence with the South African government."

Buhari and South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa agreed to set up better intelligence and share information to pre-empt anti-foreigner sentiment from transforming into violence and bloodshed.

Violent attacks targeting foreigners rocked South Africa notably in 2008 and 2015, shocking a country that suffered racist white-minority rule for decades and which now prides itself as a "rainbow nation" for people of all colours and communities.

Africa's most industrialised economy is a magnet for migrant workers seeking better job prospects on the continent.

Nigerians make up a significant part of that population, which also includes people from Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Asia.

Read more on:    muhammadu buhari  |  south africa  |  nigeria  |  xenophobia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cameroon announces detainee release at forum on separatist crisis

2019-10-04 18:52

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Friday jackpot winners 2019-10-04 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 