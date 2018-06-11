 

PIC: Shock as man buries his dad in 'a luxurious' brand new BMW

2018-06-11 12:34

A Nigerian man has reportedly left residents of Ihiala local government area in shock after he buried his father in a brand new BMW.

The picture of the burial has since gone viral on social media. It shows people gathered around to witness the incident.

See the picture below

According to Naij, the man only identified as Azubuike, lost his father recently and decided to honour him through burying him in "a luxurious car that would be used as a coffin".

Following the incident, a number of people took to social media to express their views.

Sifiso Inno Makhashila said": "Buy the Car for your parent while he/she is alive if u are moneyed n burry them with a decent Coffin this is just being foolish n showing off."

ObieNice Mohale wrote: "This is the the thing that keeps us poor as black people."

Wrote CalVin Cal DlaMean: "Insanity and selfishness regardless the fact that its your cash...

Read more on:    nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt frees 32 Ethiopian prisoners during PM's visit

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Swellendam 11:29 AM
Road name: N2

Knysna 11:16 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 