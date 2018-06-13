PIC: 'We turned into criminals to raise exam fees,' 2 teen boys say after being arrested

Two Nigerian teenagers who were paraded by police in Imo state on Tuesday for attempted robbery reportedly said that they resorted to crime to raise exam fees.

According to Punch, the teenage boys, Emmanueal Ewudu and Chinwe Nwaane – both aged 15 – were paraded together with 23 others for various crimes, including kidnapping and burglary.

The two were arrested after they broke into one Mrs Chigozie Ohajiogu in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State. Their intention was to rob her, but they failed after her cry forced they to flee.

Pleading for leniency, Ewudo said that they committed the crime because they wanted to raise money for the West Africa Certificate Examination.

"Please help us beg the police not to kill us, we are sorry for breaking into somebody’s house, we were trying to raise funds to register for the West Africa Certificate Examination," Ewudo was quoted as saying.

On the other hand, Nwaane said that his father was bedridden in hospital and was unable to pay his fees.

A Naij report said that NAIJ.com the two suspects "would be charged to court after investigation".

