PICS: 2 university brides 'leave their wedding receptions to write final exams'

Two Nigerian university brides reportedly left their wedding
receptions last weekend to sit their final year examination in Mass
Communication.
According to CNN, the two final year students "hastily said their "I
dos" to their grooms before heading to an exam hall because of a date
clash".
Apparently
Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh had fixed their wedding dates when the exam,
originally scheduled for February, was postponed due to inadequate facilities
at the Benue State University in Nigeria's Middle Belt region, the report said.
When the
new dates were announced, the final year "Media Ethics and Law" exam
clashed with the dates both women had chosen for their weddings.
A report
by Africa News said that Dorcas and Deborah, entered the exams hall with
their wedding gowns much to the surprise and delight of their colleagues.
Course lecturer Dr Benjamin Ogbu described the incident as a "double joy" for
the students.
"The timetable for the exam was earlier fixed before their weddings were
fixed and interestingly, both were on April 7, 2018. Since the exam couldn’t be
shifted, the two brides left their various reception venues for the examination
hall to sit for the exams in their wedding gowns," Africa News quoted Ogbu as
saying.
"We were happy that our students got married and they (students) were happy
too that they got married and also took their last exams same day. It was a
double joy for them."