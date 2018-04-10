 

PICS: 2 university brides 'leave their wedding receptions to write final exams'

2018-04-10 12:56
Two Nigerian university brides reportedly left their wedding receptions last weekend to sit their final year examination in Mass Communication.  

According to CNN, the two final year students "hastily said their "I dos" to their grooms before heading to an exam hall because of a date clash".

Apparently Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh had fixed their wedding dates when the exam, originally scheduled for February, was postponed due to inadequate facilities at the Benue State University in Nigeria's Middle Belt region, the report said.

When the new dates were announced, the final year "Media Ethics and Law" exam clashed with the dates both women had chosen for their weddings.

A report by Africa News said that Dorcas and Deborah, entered the exams hall with their wedding gowns much to the surprise and delight of their colleagues.

See the picture below

Course lecturer Dr Benjamin Ogbu described the incident as a "double joy" for the students.

"The timetable for the exam was earlier fixed before their weddings were fixed and interestingly, both were on April 7, 2018. Since the exam couldn’t be shifted, the two brides left their various reception venues for the examination hall to sit for the exams in their wedding gowns," Africa News quoted Ogbu as saying.

"We were happy that our students got married and they (students) were happy too that they got married and also took their last exams same day. It was a double joy for them."

