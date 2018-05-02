PICS: Kenya floods kill at least 100, displace over 200 000

At least 100 people have reportedly been killed, while over 200 000 have been displaced by four weeks of floods, landslides and heavy rains in Kenya.

A relief organisation, Red Cross, said that the development was a humanitarian disaster, according to BBC.



Red Cross said that there were fears about outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases after most of the affected had their homes either swept away or submerged by flood waters.

The report said that most of the affected had since been resettled in schools.

Clogged storm drains in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya are a perennial problem during the typically long rainy season, AP reported in March.

See pictures below

Over 41000 households have so far been displaced by flood waters in various parts of the country. We continue to respond and provide support to those affected. pic.twitter.com/pDbq06Qofz — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 30, 2018

It’s not only war that causes havoc. Parts of #EastAfrica getting pounded by floods in past 2 months. 211,000 displaced in Kenya, 427,000 affected in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/hf0hKngXkF — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) May 2, 2018

Families marooned by flood waters and now camping in safer areas in Garissa and Tana River counties, are benefiting from our emergency water treatment plant. We are able to provide clean drinking water at a rate of 4000 litres per hour. pic.twitter.com/EpnLzkinpS — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) May 1, 2018