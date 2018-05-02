 

PICS: Kenya floods kill at least 100, displace over 200 000

2018-05-02 12:00

At least 100 people have reportedly been killed, while over 200 000 have been displaced by four weeks of floods, landslides and heavy rains in Kenya.

A relief organisation, Red Cross, said that the development was a humanitarian disaster, according to BBC.

Red Cross said that there were fears about outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases after most of the affected had their homes either swept away or submerged by flood waters.

The report said that most of the affected had since been resettled in schools.

Clogged storm drains in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya are a perennial problem during the typically long rainy season, AP reported in March.

See pictures below

kenya  |  weather  |  east africa

