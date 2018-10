A Kenyan company reportedly won the hearts of many after its male employees went to work on Thursday dressed up as women to mark the annual Customer Service Week which falls in the first full week of every October.

According to Standard media, the male employees at Chloride Exide, a battery manufacturing company, set the internet on fire after they showed up at work clad in heels and dresses, in a move aimed at showing their support for women's health, particularly breast cancer.

The employees were led by the company's CEO.

See pictures below

"Our customers were highly entertained today when our male staff walked a day in women's shoes," Chloride Exide shared on its Facebook page.

Several social media users took to Twitter to express their views. (See the tweets below)

Hats off to the Chloride Exide Kenya team. They win the CS week for their imagination and originality. Hopefully, they are as good in product innovation. Got some texts from Safaricom, Barclays, State House, KCB, Equity https://t.co/heC7x3h2cG — Richard Kemoi (@richardkemoi) October 4, 2018

******Via Chloride Exide KenyaWhen men clad as women. With a purpose of course....Our customers were highly entertained today when our male staff, led by our Group CEO, walked a day in women’s shoes... https://t.co/m0fGkJVy4y — Son of the Soil (@SonofSoil6) October 4, 2018