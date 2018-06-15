 

PICS: Panic grips northern Mozambique following 'terrorist incident at local supermarket'

2018-06-15 06:00

Panic reportedly gripped northern Mozambique after reports of terrorists storming a supermarket emerged on social media.

According to BBC, a group of armed men – possibly with links to an Islamist jihadist group currently terrorising the province – had taken hostages at the supermarket.

Schools and business were forced to shut down, as they feared being next on the list of the armed group, the report said.



Police, however, dismissed the claims, saying the attack never took place as they had sent out a police contingent to investigate.

A Club of Mozambique report said that the suspected thieves entered the supermarket soon after it had opened at 09:00 on Wednesday. However, police were unable to find anything when they arrived at the scene. 

Police have since assured journalists that those who were responsible were just common criminals and had taken the supermarket managers for questioning.

