 

PICS: Young Africans tell the world about the Africa they want

2018-11-20 19:59

Luthando Vikilahle

World Children's Day

World Children's Day

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Children from at least six west and central African countries recently took to the the stage of the Africa Dialogues conference in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso to tell the world about the future they envisioned on their continent.

The conference was held ahead of the World Children's Day commemoration, which falls on November 20 every year.

The World Children's Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1954, and it was aimed at pushing governments to pay more attention to the welfare of their young citizens.

At this year's Africa Dialogues conference, organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and others in Burkina Faso, young speakers between the ages of 14 -18 years captivated their peers with speeches on different issues that affected the continent.

The young African citizens, who came from Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Niger expressed their "hopes, dreams and fears" for the continent.

Their focus was mainly on education, climate change, migration, living with disabilities, HIV and more.

Here is what some of them said:

"I want an Africa where children access quality education, can dream and become blooming adults contributing to development," said Bassan Badiallo Sow, 17, from Mali.

"I want an Africa where every child is in school, an Africa that can take up every challenge including education," said Eunice Muba Ndowe, 18, from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unicef

Rimana Youssouf Assane Mayaki,16, from Niger (Picture: Supplied) 

"I dream of an Africa where children participate actively in decisions affecting them, where children can express themselves freely without being afraid," said Conforte Ericka Trinité Exaucée Gloria Ayanou, 15, from Benin.

"I want an Africa in peace, where no child is forced to leave their country because adults decided to fight," said Amiri Ag Abdoulaye, 17, from Mali.

"I want an Africa where every child, including those living with disabilities, has a chance to succeed," said Evariste Wendyam Ringtoumda, 17, from Burkina Faso.

"I want an Africa where no child has to travel abroad in search of greener pastures because of insecurity or lack of education," said Precious Anastasia Ambe Lum, 14, from Cameroon.

Unicef regional office for west and central Africa spokesperson, Anne-Isabelle Leclercq Balde told News24 that all speakers had a story to tell and they expressed their wish to share it in public.

Unicef

Picture: Supplied

"All speakers had a story to tell and expressed their wish to share it in public. In some countries, a speaker was already identified, as they were part of, for example, a national youth project or institution within their country. So they were chosen by their peers to represent them," said Leclercq Balde. 

She, however, said that in other countries "an open selection process was organised in partnership with local youth networks or NGOs with young people, who selected the speaker they wanted to represent them at the event. In both cases, the young people were involved in the decision, since World Children’s Day is 'a day for children, by children".

The programme has been running for two years now and according to Leclercq Balde they would continue to host the event, with an aim to include more countries from the continent. 

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    unicef  |  niger  |  mali  |  benin  |  cameroon  |  drc  |  burkina faso  |  africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

European zoos to send critically endangered rhinos to Rwanda

2018-11-20 19:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Would-be thief shot dead outside Limpopo mall
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 20 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 