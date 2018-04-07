 

Popular Nigerian musician, daughter killed; husband arrested

2018-04-07 12:52

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police in Nigeria say they have arrested the Danish husband of a popular local musician who was killed along with their 4-year-old daughter in Lagos.

Police spokesperson Chike Godwin Oti tells The Associated Press that 29-year-old Zainab Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, was killed on Thursday with her daughter in their apartment on upscale Banana Island. He says there were marks of violence on the bodies and the homicide unit is investigating.

Oti says police have arrested Peter Schau Nielsen in connection with the deaths.

Alizee is popular among Nigerian youths and was scheduled to perform April 29 in the southern city of Warri.

Last year she signed a lucrative deal with Japan-based Petra Entertainment.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Read more on:    nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

14 jihadist suspects killed in Mali escape attempt: army

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Mmusi Maimane addresses the DA at its federal congress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stellenbosch 12:07 PM
Road name: R44

Modderdam 08:35 AM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, April 6 2018-04-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse and Distribution Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R600 000.00 - R700 000.00 Per Year

Project Manager

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R710 000.00 - R970 000.00 Per Year

Xamarin Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects (PTY) LTD
R540 000.00 - R780 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 