 

Pray as you go: Nigerian pastor wants $2K for World Cup litany

2018-06-22 17:00
Nigeria (Twitter)

A pastor in Nigeria has urged his followers to pay him more than $2 000 to unleash a squadron of "prayer warriors" to help the country's footballers secure a World Cup win.

Earlier this week, self-styled prophet Tommy Yisa Aika said that the Super Eagles lost their opening match to Croatia because God was punishing them for hiring a white coach, Gernot Rohr.

But he now says Nigeria can salvage the situation and become the first African team to win the tournament - as long as fans give him $2 092.

"What I need is a token of 750 000 naira ($2 000) to get some spiritual materials and also to give my prayer warriors as honorarium," he said in a television interview, the Daily Post reported.

Aika said his crack congregation was on standby and ready for action, "so that what has been destroyed can be readjusted to grant the Super Eagles divine favour all through the tournament".

Nigeria play Iceland on Friday.

nigeria  |  west africa  |  fifa world cup 2018

