Ramaphosa to visit Mozambique, Zimbabwe as SADC chair

Harare – President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to undertake a
working visit to Mozambique and Zimbabwe on March 17 as the chair of the
Southern African Development Community (SADC), the presidency has said in a
statement.
The visit forms part of a long-standing
tradition in the SADC region, whereby newly elected heads of state pay courtesy
calls to the neighbouring countries.
"During the visit, President Ramaphosa and his counterparts will discuss
bilateral co-operation as well as regional, continental and global issues of
mutual concern.
"It is expected that the SADC heads of state will pay a particular focus on the
latest political and security developments in the region, including the regional
economic integration agenda in the Southern African Development Community," the
statement said.
President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International
Relations and Co-operation, Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State
Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.