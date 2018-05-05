 

S Sudan diplomat shot dead by mistake in Central Africa - sources

2018-05-05 16:00

An aide to South Sudan's ambassador to Central Africa was shot and killed apparently by mistake in Bangui on Friday, by men from the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB), government sources told AFP.

The incident took place after the OCRB men spotted the unnamed aide with a weapon in his car and gave chase, shooting him as arrived at his home in the Sudanese diplomatic compound, the sources said.

Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadera went to the scene of the shooting to apologise for the shooting which appeared to be a "blunder" by the OCRB men.

The city remained tense on Friday after at least 24 people died on Tuesday in attacks that targeted a church and a mosque.

Around 170 people were also wounded, sparking fears that one of the world's most unstable countries would plunge once more into a bloody sectarian conflict.

