 

SA not co-operating in arrest of genocide suspect - UN court

2019-07-18 10:16
United Nations, (iStock)

United Nations, (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The chief prosecutor of a UN tribunal on Wednesday accused South Africa of failing to co-operate in the arrest of a fugitive sought over his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

"Since August of last year, my office has been seeking urgent cooperation from South Africa in relation to the arrest of a fugitive located on its territory," said Serge Brammertz, chief prosecutor of the UN's International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

Since 2010, the tribunal has handled outstanding and ongoing cases from the former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) that tried suspects in the 1994 genocide that killed around 800 000 people, mainly minority Tutsis.

"We have continually renewed our requests, and have repeatedly sought to engage directly with South African authorities," he told the UN Security Council. 

He said that after a year of "pro-forma responses", Pretoria had this week sent a message expressing its commitment to helping the court.

"I hope that this time it will deliver on this commitment immediately," said Brammertz.

It is the first time that South Africa has been accused of failing to assist in the arrest of a fugitive sought by the court. In the past Kenya has been accused of protecting Felicien Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men who is accused of financing the genocide.

Kabuga is one of eight fugitives that remain at large.

According to legal sources, it is former presidential guard head Protais Mpiranya who is believed to be hiding in South Africa.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    rwanda  |  southern afica  |  east africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#AfriTravel: Qatar Airways becomes the first Middle Eastern airline to fly to Gaborone

2019-07-18 09:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R144k jackpot goes to three players 2019-07-17 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 