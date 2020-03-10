 

SADC suspends face-to-face engagements as coronavirus fears take grip of SA

2020-03-10 20:38

An extraordinary meeting of members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Monday resolved to temporarily suspend regional face-to-face engagements until the spread of coronavirus has been contained.

Meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Monday, representatives from Angola, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, among others, attended the meeting in an effort to "share existing knowledge and information" about the deadly virus, a joint statement issued on Tuesday read.

The broad strokes of the statement touched on several talking points at the meeting, including an assessment of the level of preparedness of member states and to urge members to put in place national preparedness and response plans "as well as contingency and emergency funds to address gaps in prevention, impact mitigation and other interventions". 

This as several African countries reported coronavirus cases recently, namely, Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Togo, Egypt, Cameroon, Nigeria and Morocco. 

China's ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke, also addressed the meeting.

MUST READ | Egypt 'likely source' of coronavirus in Taiwan patient: doctors

Addressing the meeting, Wang said the coronavirus had been the "most difficult epidemic to contain since the founding of the People's Republic of China".

"In the face of the epidemic, China has been taking the prevention of the overseas spread of the disease as its important task: We have cancelled all outbound tourist groups, strictly screened passengers at all exit ports across the country and required all Chinese citizens going abroad to observe and follow the epidemic control measures and quarantine themselves for two weeks upon their arrival at the destination countries," she said.

As countries move with haste to contain the spread of the virus, the ambassador moved to assure member states that citizens currently residing in China were being afforded medical attention.

READ | 'I wash my hands like a mad man' - life in a coronavirus quarantine

"China attaches great importance to the concerns raised by foreign governments about the safety of their citizens in China [and] the Chinese government has been protecting foreign nationals in China as if they were Chinese citizens."

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan on Tuesday for his first visit to the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic since the crisis erupted in January - a major sign that officials believe the outbreak is under control.

RUNDOWN | 6 things you need to know about the coronavirus in SA

State media showed Xi, wearing a mask, speaking via video link to frontline medical workers and patients at one of the field hospitals set up in the city.

Read more on:    sadc  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zim to give back farms taken under land reform programme

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Explained: How the coronavirus is transmitted - and how to keep yourself safe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:32 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Mitchells Plain 18:35 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto 2020-03-09 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Bookkeeper

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
NDC Personnel & Contractors CC

Italian Speaking Customer Services Reps

Western Cape
Star Personnel Recruitment (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R20 000.00 Per Month

Financial Manager

Cape Town
CA Financial Appointments
R650 000.00 - R840 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 