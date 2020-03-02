Senegal confirms first coronavirus case

A nurse checks the temperature of a visitor as part of the coronavirus screening procedure. (AFP)

Senegal on Monday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, a French citizen who visited France last month before returning to the West African country and being quarantined in the capital Dakar.

"The results of the tests carried out by the Pasteur Institute in Dakar came back positive," Senegal's Health Minister Diouf Sarr told journalists.

"So far the patient's condition has not raised any major concerns," he added.

It is the second confirmed case in sub-Saharan Africa after Nigeria, where an Italian national returned with the virus.

Italy has emerged as the European hotspot for the deadly virus with nearly 1 700 cases, while France has reported the third most in Europe, with at least 130.