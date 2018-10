What To Read Next

Several gunmen have reportedly invaded Nigeria's Edo State House of Assembly, chasing away lawmakers after the impeachment of the deputy speaker Victor Edoror.

According to The Nation, three people were wounded in the pandemonium while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers fled the scene with their bodyguards.

A Punch.com report said that security officials shot several shots in the air to disperse angry supporters of the removed deputy speaker.

The impeachment of the deputy speaker was signed by at least 16 out of 24 lawmakers.

The lawmakers accused the outgoing deputy speaker of "corruption, high-handedness, and desperation".

