 

Son of Congo president charged in France for money laundering: source

2020-02-07 19:52
Denis Sassou Nguesso (AFP)

Denis Sassou Nguesso (AFP) (LUDOVIC MARIN )

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A son of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been indicted in France on money laundering charges in a probe into the family's foreign assets, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.

Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, 45, was charged by the French investigating magistrate in December 2019, the source added, the first time the charges have been revealed.

His father has ruled the Republic of Congo, a former French colony also called Congo-Brazzaville, for the last 36 years and plans to run again in 2021 elections.

Read more on:    denis sassou nguesso  |  congo  |  central africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malawi election agency seeks to suspend annulment of presidential vote

2020-02-07 18:22

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | SAA remains in spotlight at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 19:03 PM
Road name: Somerset Road

Green Point 19:03 PM
Road name: Helen Suzman Boulevard Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
16 Daily Lotto players walk away with R25k 2020-02-06 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 