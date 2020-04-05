 

South Sudan reports first coronavirus case

2020-04-05 15:01

South Sudan reported its first coronavirus case on Sunday, one of the last African nations to confirm the presence of Covid-19 within its borders.

"South Sudan confirms one case of coronavirus," Riek Machar, the country's first vice president, told a press conference in the capital Juba.

Machar identified the patient as a 29-year-old woman who arrived in South Sudan from the Netherlands via Ethiopia on February 28.

Her nationality was not given.

In a statement, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the woman is a member of its staff.

She tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday after presenting herself at a UN clinic on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Health is leading a full investigation with the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention including identifying and following up all the possible contacts and next steps," Machar said.

South Sudan has already closed bars, night clubs and shops, other than those selling food, and encouraged people to observe social distancing rules.

Borders have been shut and the country's international airport closed. A curfew is also in place from 8:00 pm to 06:00 am.

One of the world's poorest countries, South Sudan is woefully undeveloped. It has been wracked by a series of civil wars over decades, leaving it ill-equipped to fight the pandemic or provide even basic healthcare to its citizens.

The most recent round of civil war cost the lives of an estimated 380,000 people, forced millions from their homes and wrecked the already weak economy. It only ended with the appointment of Machar as vice president in February, rejoining the government of his foe President Salva Kiir.

Read more on:    south sudan  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jailed Ivory Coast opposition leader needs treatment: Amnesty

2020-04-05 10:45

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | How awareness and unity can make a difference - Khayelitsha gets 1 000 hand sanitisers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-04-04 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 