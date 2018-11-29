 

Southern Africa must brace itself for more tropical cyclones in future

2018-11-29 07:34
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jennifer Fitchett, University of the Witwatersrand

As 2018 draws to a close, powerful tropical cyclones continue to make headlines. In August, tropical cyclone Lane wrought huge damage in the US; it was quickly followed by Hurricane Florence. Most tropical cyclones – the word is used interchangeably with “hurricanes” – of this kind originate in the North Atlantic Ocean, where they’re fuelled by the warm Gulf Stream.

The South Indian Ocean has been relatively well protected, meaning that tropical cyclones are rarer in southern Africa. Those that do hit the region tend to be quite low in intensity on the Saffir Simpson scale.

This scale is used to rank tropical cyclones on the basis of a storm’s wind speed and pressure: low intensity storms rank as a “1” on the scale, while “5” represents the most intense and damaging tropical cyclones. Category 1 storms are smaller in diameter (50-100km) and have a minimum wind speed of 119km/h, while category 5 storms have wind speeds of 252km/h or more and can span up to 500km in diameter. There’s ongoing debate about whether a category “6” should be added to the scale.

As my new research shows, the trend in the South Indian Ocean is shifting. Category 5 tropical cyclones didn’t exist in this ocean before 1994. They were recorded for the North Atlantic, North Pacific and South Pacific Oceans throughout most of the 20th century. But since 1994, category 5 storms in the South Indian Ocean have become more frequent.

Based on the progressive trend over the past three decades, their frequency is likely to keep increasing.

This is happening because sea surface temperatures are rising. Tropical cyclones require a minimum sea surface temperature of 26°C in to form. These temperatures are being recorded more often and over a larger area of the ocean now than in the past. That’s because the air temperatures that heat up the sea surface are rising due to greenhouse gas emissions.

Southern African governments must respond proactively to this new threat.

Digging into data

I established all this by studying a global historical database of tropical cyclones that’s maintained by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.

File 20181122 182071 18g6w0s.jpg?ixlib=rb 1.1Heavy rains driven by a cyclone in Sana’a, Yemen. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

The research used databases records from a number of sources. These include ship and harbour records for the 1800s and early 1900s, aeroplane reconnaissance records for the mid-1900s and data derived from satellites from the 1970s onwards.

Tropical Cyclone Guillaume, northeast of Mauritius and La Reunion, Indian Ocean. Shutterstock

The first recorded category 5 tropical cyclone in the South Indian Ocean captured in this record is for the year 1994 – 70 years after the first category 5 storm in the North Atlantic Ocean.

I found that in the last 30 years, there’s been a progressive rise in the number of high category tropical storms. For the South Indian Ocean, my study found that sea surface temperature of 29°C are driving the intensification of storms to category 5 severity. And these very warm ocean temperatures are now being recorded over a much larger area, increasing the probability of these high intensity storms.

These category 5 storms have also shifted pole-wards in their location of origin and landfall over this 30 year period. This means that storms which previously existed in the equatorial waters of the central South Indian Ocean, far from any landmasses, are now increasingly occurring in the southern tropical region. That poses a threat to the northern half of Madagascar, Mozambique and to the islands of Reunion and Mauritius.

A struggling region

The last time a category 5 storm hit southern Africa was in April 2016, when tropical cyclone Fantala moved through the southwest Indian Ocean passing north of Madagascar and making landfall on the Island of Farquhar in the Seychelles.

Remarkably, despite being strongest storm ever to have occurred in the South Indian Ocean, a relatively low $4.5 million in damages was recorded and no deaths were registered.

This is in stark contrast to the last category 5 storm that made landfall on Madagascar – tropical cyclone Gafilo, in March 2004. The storm – which sustained tropical cyclone intensity wind speeds for six days – left at least 250 dead, the sinking of a ferry and left 300,000 people homeless.

Unfortunately, southern Africa struggles to cope with the effects of even category 1 tropical cyclones. This suggests that governments are ill equipped to deal with the more powerful category 5 variety.

But there are things that can be done to proactively deal with this new climatic reality. For instance, coastal buildings, roads and bridges need to be built to withstand the high wind speeds, heavy rainfall and possible storm surges to prevent costly damage to infrastructure.

Better forecasting systems need to be put in place so that cities and towns can effectively evacuate before a storm makes landfall to prevent loss of human life. Spatial planning needs to consider this heightened threat, and where possible, discourage development along high risk coastlines.The Conversation

Jennifer Fitchett, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Read more on:    southern africa  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Lesotho MPs demand 100% pay increase, Ebola kills 19 in DRC

2018-11-29 07:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Marinda Steyn takes the stand in Krugersdorp murder trial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:16 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Modderdam 08:09 AM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 