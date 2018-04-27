 

Swazi people 'have endured years of suffering under King Mswati III,' group says

2018-04-27 09:37
King Mswati III. (File: AFP)

King Mswati III. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Swaziland Solidarity Network (SNN) has criticised the Southern African Development Community (SADC) over its "inaction" on what it said was King Mswati III's "human rights abuses".

In an interview with News24, SNN's spokesperson, Lucky Lukhele said that SADC had "failed" the people of Swaziland, adding that they had "endured years of suffering under King Mswati III".

Lukhele said that the Swazi monarch was one of the "worst human rights violators".

"We have been trying to highlight the plight of the people of Swaziland, particularly to SADC. We are still waiting for a response," Lukhele said.

This came just a week after the country marked its 50 years of independence - a celebration that was reportedly marred by clashes between the police and protesters, who marched against worsening living conditions, according to an AFP report.

Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the more than 2 000 people who took to the streets to take part in a rare demonstration organised by Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) in the administrative capital Mbabane.

AFP quoted regional media as saying that the Swaziland's government purchased a fleet of luxury BMWs for the event, something that officials denied.

Meanwhile, Lukhele claimed that the government spent at least R3bn for the celebrations, which also included the king's 50th birthday.  

"The Swazi government spent more than R3bn for these 50/50 celebrations," said Lukhele. 

AFP quoted The Times of Swaziland daily newspaper as saying that that the country's chief justice Bheki Maphalala had instructed judges to contribute at least $165 each towards the festivities.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    king mswati iii  |  swaziland  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 6 dead in Algeria floods

2018-04-27 09:37

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: How Saldanha dodged its Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:53 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

Parklands 19:37 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 