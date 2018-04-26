Swazi villagers 'forced to drink water with human waste' - report

Residents of Mazamazama in the Shiselweni region in Swaziland are reportedly being forced to drink water with human waste, just a few metres away from the Royal Palace of Africa's last absolute monarch, King Mswati III.

According to Swaziland News, villagers said that they were using water from a pond surrounded by human waste for domestic purposes.

The report said that water challenges existed in the area despite the availability of a borehole "that cannot be utilised by residents as it is strictly reserved to provide water to the king's palace".

A representative for the constituency, Lucky Mkhwanazi, confirmed that the residents could not benefit from the borehole.He, however, said that the problem was being addressed.

"We have a water crisis at Mbangweni, however, I can assure you that this is being addressed. The new borehole cannot be used to provide clean water to the residents as it is strictly reserved for the palace," Mkhwanazi was quoted as saying.