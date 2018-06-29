 

It could cost Swazi nationals $2 200 to marry a foreigner

2018-06-29 12:13
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliamentarians in Swaziland began debating a law on Thursday that if passed would force Swazi citizens to pay $2 200 to marry a foreigner.

The government claims foreign men target women in the landlocked kingdom to secure the right to work in the country, and elsewhere on the continent, but later abandon them.

"The bill aims to protect Swazi ladies from the manipulation and abuse by their foreign partners who marry them for the sole purpose of getting our citizenship," said government spokesperson Percy Simelane.

If the law is passed, mixed Swazi-foreign couples will be required to pay $2 200 to register their marriage in the country.

Vulnerable women

Per capita GDP in the country was just $9 900 in 2017, according to the CIA World Factbook.

The number of foreigners applying for Swazi residency reached 500 000 in 2016 according to an estimate - half of Swaziland's population.

Many of those seeking to move to eSwatini are from Asia and migrate for business purposes. The government has now stopped issuing trading licences to foreigners and banned those from abroad engaging in certain business - especially in rural areas.

"Though the bill might not address the problem entirely, it is our small way where we attempt to address the issue to protect our vulnerable women," added Simelane.

It is unclear how many couples would be affected if the bill becomes law.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    eswatini  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DRC's Ebola 'is just weeks away from being defeated'

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Advocate Dali Mpofu defends Moyane at SARS inquiry
 

What the fluff prank goes viral

A game of ‘peek-a-boo’ with man’s best friend is taking over the internet in the latest viral craze!

 

Paws

Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Keeping snakes 101
Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 