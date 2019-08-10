Tanzania fuel tanker blast: Death toll stands at 60

At least 62 people died and about 70 others injured in Tanzania on Saturday when a crashed tanker exploded while a crowd was trying to siphon off fuel, the police said.

The disaster took place near the town of Morogoro is said to be one of the worst accidents of its kind in the East African country.



