 

Tanzania fuel tanker blast: Death toll stands at 60

2019-08-10 15:43

At least 62 people died and about 70 others injured in Tanzania on Saturday when a crashed tanker exploded while a crowd was trying to siphon off fuel, the police said.

The disaster took place near the town of Morogoro is said to be one of the worst accidents of its kind in the East African country.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    tanzania  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mozambique indicts 20 people over $2bn hidden-debt scandal

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player is R400 000 richer! 2019-08-09 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 