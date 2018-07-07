 

The Latest: All attackers dead as Somali ministry siege ends

2018-07-07 12:57
A screen grab taken from a video of a masked man from terror group al-Shabaab calling for attacks on Western malls. (Newsy World, Youtube)

A screen grab taken from a video of a masked man from terror group al-Shabaab calling for attacks on Western malls. (Newsy World, Youtube)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police say security forces have ended a siege on Somalia's interior ministry, with all three attackers killed.

Captain Mohamed Hussein says dozens of people have been rescued in the nearly two-hour operation that began with a suicide car bomber detonating at the ministry gate.

Police say at least nine people were killed in the attack, with more than 10 others wounded.

The Somalia-based al-Shabaab extremist group has claimed responsibility. It often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook


Read more on:    al shabaab  |  somalia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 9 dead in ongoing attack on Somali ministry

2018-07-07 11:59

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:03 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Caledon 16:41 PM
Road name: R301

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 6 2018-07-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 