The Latest: All attackers dead as Somali ministry siege ends

A screen grab taken from a video of a masked man from terror group al-Shabaab calling for attacks on Western malls. (Newsy World, Youtube)

Police say security forces have ended a siege on Somalia's interior ministry, with all three attackers killed.

Captain Mohamed Hussein says dozens of people have been rescued in the nearly two-hour operation that began with a suicide car bomber detonating at the ministry gate.

Police say at least nine people were killed in the attack, with more than 10 others wounded.

The Somalia-based al-Shabaab extremist group has claimed responsibility. It often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.

