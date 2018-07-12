 

WATCH: Mom says she was tricked into giving her son up for zero-contact adoption

2018-07-12 11:30

A Ugandan mother says a children's home tricked her into giving her son up for zero-contact adoption. 

The unnamed mother told BBC that she was desperate when she gave birth to her son seven years ago, as she did not have a job.

"A lady who was my neighbour said that she could help me find people to look after him... When I met the babies' home owner, she said she found Americans whio would take care of my child and look after him," she said.

Watch the video above

The agreement at the time was that after a year, the Americans would send her information about the child and contact details to stay in touch with them.

"But the lady at the babies' home has tried so hard to make it impossible for me to communicate with them (Americans). It is now seven years and I have no idea how he is doing," she said.

She added: "I think the babies' home did this to me because they know I am uneducated and poor. They took advantage of the fact that I was desperate and yet I did not want to abandon my child on the street. In fact I think they abducted my child. If it wasn't an abduction, why would one stop a mother from staying in touch with their own child."

Ugandan authorities have in recent years ordered over 500 children homes to close due to lack of certification. 

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    uganda  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Botswana 'must not force Namibian refugees to back home': AI

2018-07-12 10:46

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 