Top Africa stories: 100-yr-old man on death row seeks pardon, Africa's youngest billionaire

100-year-old inmate on death-row seeks pardon – report

A 100 year-old Nigerian man who was sentenced to death on a kidnapping and murder charge is reportedly seeking pardon.

According to BBC, Celestine Egbunuche, was known as "Nigeria's oldest prisoner" and had so far spent 18 years in jail.

Egbunuche along with his son Paul, 41, – who was now responsible for his well-being in prison - were sentenced to death in 2014 after being jailed in 2000 for hiring people to kidnap and kill a man over an alleged land dispute in Imo state, the report said.

Air Namibia 'cancels all flights to Zim' after aircraft impounded in Harare – report

Air Namibia has reportedly cancelled flights to Zimbabwe after one of its aircraft was impounded by authorities in Harare last week.

This followed reports that a Zimbabwean man was trying to sue Air Namibia for $1m after airline officials allegedly barred him and his family from travelling to Turkey.

According to The Namibian, in a statement this week, the airline's spokesperson, Paul Nakawa, said flights to Zimbabwe would be cancelled pending the finalisation of the matter.

Africa's youngest billionaire 'had no security detail with him when he was kidnapped'

Police in in Tanzania have reportedly said that Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, 40, who was kidnapped in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, had no security detail with him when he was abducted.

Dewji was kidnapped on Thursday morning by gunmen in Tanzania's economic capital, AFPreported.

Dewji headed the MeTL Group which operated in at least 10 countries with interests in agriculture to insurance, transport, logistics and the food industry.

Zim crisis: Opposition lawmaker calls for Mnangagwa's impeachment

A Zimbabwean opposition lawmaker has reportedly called for the impeachment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid a worsening economic crisis facing the southern African country.

According to Daily News, in a question without notice session, a Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) lawmaker, Godfrey Sithole urged Zanu-PF legislators to join hands with his party in impeaching Mnangagwa in order to "save the country from the brink of total collapse".

At least 31 dead after Uganda 'landslide': official

At least 31 people have been found dead in eastern Uganda after heavy rains caused a landslide, a government official said on Friday.

"The number of confirmed dead as of now is 31 people," Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness Martin Owor told AFP.

The disaster took place on Thursday, and also involved a river bursting its banks in the town of Bukalasi in the Bududa district, sending muddy water coursing through a market.

