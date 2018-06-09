Top Africa stories: No youth in Zim parly, Moz, Kabila

'Zim parliament has no young, educated people,' says controversial minister

Outspoken Zimbabwean Deputy Finance minister Terence Mukupe has reportedly said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet is the oldest in the country's history due to lack of young people's interest in politics.

According to NewsDay, Makupe said that Mnangagwa was finding it hard to appoint a youthful cabinet, as most young people shied away from politics, leaving him with no option, but to appoint old people as ministers.

He said Mnangagwa had a tough time in finding educated young people who were in parliament last year and, as a result, he resorted to the old and tired politicians.

'Stop brutal killing spree by armed group,' Mozambique told

Mozambican authorities must take immediate steps to end a killing spree in the Cabo Delgado Province where at least 37 people have been brutally killed by a group known as al-Shabaab in the past two weeks, Amnesty International has said.

Cabo Delgado, a northern province expected to become the centre of a natural gas industry after several promising discoveries, has seen a string of assaults on security forces and civilians since October.

Amnesty International said that an increasing number of people were fleeing their homes in fear of the group, which has no link to the Somalian armed group of the same name.

Tension in Zim's Masvingo as Mnangagwa, Chamisa set to address rallies on same day

Tension has reportedly gripped Zimbabwe's Masvingo province, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa are set to address their supporters at least 40km apart on Friday.

According to the privately-owned New Zimbabwe.com, Mnangagwa will be addressing his supporters at Mucheke stadium after touring the now defunct Shabanie Mashava Mines and Cold Storage Company.

Zimbabwe elections: Mnangagwa 'won't win first round vote', says survey

A survey by Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) and Afrobarometer has reportedly predicted a tightly contested presidential race between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

According to NewsDay, the survey said that if elections were to be held today, 42% of registered voters would vote for Mnangagwa and 31% for Chamisa.

The findings were gathered from -pre-election baseline survey held between April 28 and May 13.

'Scheming' Kabila in move to stay on as DRC president

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, whom critics accuse of seeking an illegal third term in office, has been named as a leading figure in a campaign group for the vast African country's upcoming elections.

The cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the creation of a "grand political electoral coalition" named the Common Front for Congo (FCC), a report of the ministerial meeting said Friday.

Designed to "provide support for a single candidate for the presidential elections", the FCC has named Kabila as its "moral authority", it said.

Zimbabwe election observers say reforms needed ahead of vote

Two US-based groups invited by Zimbabwe's government to observe the historic July elections said on Friday that several reforms are needed to ensure a credible vote and make a "break with the past."

Zimbabwe faces the first election since its 1980 independence without longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who stepped down in November under military and ruling party pressure. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe ally, has invited dozens of foreign groups and countries to observe the July 30 vote - the first time in nearly two decades.

Elections in the southern African nation have long been marked by allegations of violence and fraud. The United States and others have indicated that a free and fair vote is a key step toward lifting international sanctions.

