 

Top Africa stories: Zim's nationwide protests, #BringBackOurGirls founder to run for president

2018-10-10 05:55

Zim economic crisis: Nationwide protests planned against 'illegal' 2% tax

Labour federation, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is reportedly calling for nationwide protests on Thursday, as the country has plunged into yet another economic crisis.

According to NewsDay, this came after the country's finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced a 2% tax on electronic money transfers last week, in a bid to raise money for the cash-strapped government.

Ncube, however, reviewed the tax on Friday, exempting transactions below $10 and capping the tax at $10 000.

Mthuli Ncube

Read more on this story here

Families 'spend weeks waiting for post mortems as Zim has only 2 forensic pathologists' - report

Zimbabwe’s health minister, Obadiah Moyo has reportedly revealed that the southern African country has just two qualified forensic pathologists.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Moyo told senators that the situation was forcing families to wait for weeks before they could bury their loved ones, particularly in cases of murder.

Moyo said that most post mortems were taking too long for murder victims.

He said the country had relied on Cuban pathologists and was now trying to address the issue by having its own pathologists.

Corpse

For more on this story click here

Nelson Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zim's economic challenges', govt says

The Zimbabwean government has reportedly dismissed claims by the opposition that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa holds the keys to the current economic problems affecting the country.

The state-owned Herald newspaper quoted the country's deputy chief secretary to the president and cabinet, George Charamba, as saying that Chamisa was not a "Messiah" or the answer to the country's economic challenges.

"I pity Chamisa because he is being invested with Messianic powers which he doesn't wield.

Nelson Chamisa

For more on this story click here

Founder of #Bringbackourgirls set to challenge Nigeria's Buhari in 2019 polls – reports

The founder of the #Bringbackourgirls campaign is reportedly set to challenge Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming crunch polls.

The #BringBackourGirls campaign was formed to help free the 276 girls kidnapped from Chibok in northern Nigeria in 2014.

According to BBC, the former education minister and World Bank vice president Oby Ezekwesili was endorsed over the weekend by the opposition Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) as its presidential candidate, becoming the "most prominent" Nigerian woman to run for the presidency in the country's 2019 polls. 

Nigeria

For more on this story click here

Zim's largest trade union vows to go ahead with strike despite police ban

Zimbabwe's largest trade union called for national protests on Thursday as the country's economic crisis worsens, but police said they would halt any demonstrations in Harare due to a cholera outbreak.

The Zimbabwe Congress Trade Union (ZCTU) said the strike was triggered by sharp price hikes, a new tax on electronic transactions and daily shortages ranging from fuel to drugs.

"We are going to approach the courts. We do not think the police have a legal basis (for any ban)," ZCTU president Peter Mutasa said on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe flag

For more on this story click here

Read more on:    zctu  |  muhammadu buhari  |  nelson chamisa  |  obadiah moyo  |  mthuli ncube  |  nigeria  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  west africa

