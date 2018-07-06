 

Traditional healer dies as bullet-repelling charm backfires

2018-07-06 12:43
A Nigerian traditional healer was shot dead, allegedly by one of his clients, while testing a bullet-repelling charm he had made.

According to DailyPost, the incident took place in the Umuozu Ugiri village, Imo State, where the healer Chinaka Adoezuwe, 26, died when his client Chukwudi Ijezie allegedly tested the charms made for him.

A resident in the village, Kingsley Ugochukwu, told NigeriaNews that Ijezie was in police custody. 

Ugochukwu reportedly said that the man went to the healer for a charm that would be able to repel bullets. After the preparation of the charm, the healer allegedly offered to test the charm on Ijezie, but he refused the healer's request.

"But, to prove the efficacy of the new charms, the healer positioned and handed over a gun to his customer to test-run the charm (sic)," Ugochukwu was quoted as saying.

Ijezie shot him and he was killed instantly.

NigeriaNews reported that the spokesperson of the Imo state police, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident.

"The suspect is in our custody. It is a case of murder," he said.  

nigeria  |  west africa

