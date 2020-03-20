 

Tunisia president announces nationwide self-isolation

2020-03-20 22:30

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday declared a nationwide, round-the-clock self-isolation of inhabitants to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, after an increase in confirmed cases.

The start date and implementation of the self-isolation will be specified by the government later on Friday, the presidency told AFP.

During the day, everyone should stay home and only go out in cases of "extreme necessity", Saied said in a televised address.

Tunisia has so far reported 54 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease and one death.

Closed borders

The North African country has already closed its borders and imposed a curfew from 18:00 to 06:00 in an effort to stave off the epidemic sweeping the globe.

Movement between regions has also been banned except for cases with a "legitimate reason", the president said.

Supermarkets will be closed but shops and convenience stores will be supplied, he added.

Saied also announced the closure of industrial areas with large numbers of employees.

Read more on:    tunisia  |  coronavirus
2020-03-20 22:30

