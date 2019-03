South African social media users have taken to Twitter to express their fears after Comair said it would continue to operate its Boeing 737 Max 8.

A similar 737, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed on Sunday, killing 157 crew and passengers. A Lion Air 737 also crashed after take-off from Jakarta in October, killing 189 people.

Ethiopian Airlines' fleet of 737 Max 8s has been grounded.

Comair said in a statement that it would continue to operate the Boeing until new information required a re-assessment.

In reaction to the Ethiopian Airlines crash, China announced that all its domestic carriers would ground their Boeing 737 Max 8s.

In a statement, Boeing said that was "deeply saddened" by the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team. A Boeing technical team will be travelling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and US National Transportation Safety Board."

Twitter the reaction:



well will not fly anything related to comair at the moment — Mike (@mikejohr) March 11, 2019

How is comair comfortable operating the Boeing 737-8Max knowing the dangers??? They are literally putting our lives at risk — Cindy-Lee Woodman (@cindalita13) March 11, 2019

“ComAir to continue flying Boeing 737 Max 8” ?? wow seriously ComAir! You’re thinking of profits instead of lives #EthiopianAirlineCrash — Thandi Welch (@OLUCHI11) March 11, 2019

Comair will continue to fly its brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane following an Ethiopian Airlines crash of a MAX 8 on Sunday. China has cancelled all flights of this type of aircraft. — René (@runawayrene) March 11, 2019

The @Comair team remains "vigilant", you think the Lion Air and Ethiopia Airlines teams weren't vigilant as well? They still crashed. — Carlyke1023 (@Carlyke1023) March 11, 2019

@British_Airways. #Comair - time to ground these Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. Clearly something very wrong with them. Too many have died already https://t.co/Totuy8NQE4 — ThoksM (@Thoks_M) March 11, 2019

It's surreal to think that I could have been on an Ethiopian Airlines that crashed. ?? pic.twitter.com/SFXVYuBf1n — Duncan Alfreds (@Duncan025) March 11, 2019

