 

Uganda's Bobi Wine accuses police of blocking concert

2018-10-18 06:04
Bobi Wine (File: AFP)

Bobi Wine (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ugandan pop star turned opposition MP Bobi Wine on Wednesday accused police of blocking him from holding a much anticipated concert this weekend.

In a letter seen by AFP, Uganda's head of police operations said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was "advised to call off the music show" planned for Saturday as he had failed to make proper arrangements with the venue operator.

The company managing the Mandela National Stadium said in a statement last week that the date chosen by Wine was unavailable.

The singer said, however, that he had already paid a deposit and agreed with the stadium on the date, after being forced to postpone the show once already.

"We agreed with the management of Mandela stadium to have the show this Saturday and on that basis we paid but the police has put pressure on them to backtrack and ensure that they cancel our booking" he said.

The concert was aimed at officially launching the singer's latest album Kyarenga, which became hugely popular during his arrest in August when he claims he was beaten and tortured by police.

Kyagulanyi and 33 others, including two fellow serving MPs, are facing treason charges in a case that has triggered an international outcry.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

They were arrested after stones were thrown at President Yoweri Museveni's convoy, breaking a car window, as he visited the town of Arua to support the ruling-party candidate during a by-election.

Since entering parliament last year the singer has emerged as a leading critic of Museveni, a 74-year-old former rebel leader in charge since 1986, firing up a youthful population tired of the old guard.

One song on his album, called "Freedom", contains the lyric "freedom fighters become dictators," while others hint that Museveni has stayed in power too long.

News the concert would not go ahead sparked anger on social media and among other local musicians.

"This is killing the music industry by the government" another popular musician Mesach Semakula told AFP.

"The government will now dictate which songs we should produce," he said.

Read more on:    bobi wine  |  uganda  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father of midwife murdered by Boko Haram hails her humanitarian work

2018-10-17 21:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Hit it between the eyes' – elephants charge at hunters after one shot down
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 07:12 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Stellenbosch 07:11 AM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 17 2018-10-17 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 