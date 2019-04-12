UK FM says he's against military rule in Sudan

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says two years of potential military rule in Sudan "is not the answer" for "real change" in the country.



Hunt tweeted on Thursday that Sudan needs "a swift move to an inclusive, representative, civilian leadership" and an end to violence.

Sudan's military ousted President Omar al-Bashir hours earlier in response to nearly four months of escalating popular protests in which dozens have been killed.

The Sudanese defence minister has announced that a military council would rule for two years. The military has also suspended the constitution and imposed an emergency clampdown that risks enflaming protesters who have demanded civilian democratic change.

Protest organisers have said they won't back a military coup and are now in discussions with the military's leadership about forming a transitional government.

17:45

George Clooney says overthrowing Sudan's autocratic president doesn't go far enough and has called for "dismantling" the system that kept Omar al-Bashir in power for 30 years.

The actor, director and activist said in a statement on Thursday that the international community must work to guarantee that "the next president of Sudan reflects the will of its people."

Sudan's military ousted al-Bashir on Thursday in response to escalating popular protests. The defence minister announced military rule for two years, imposing an emergency clampdown that risks enflaming protesters who have demanded civilian democratic change.

Clooney called al-Bashir "the leader of a violent, corrupt system" and noted that the face of the coup, Defence Minister Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf, has also been sanctioned for war crimes in the Darfur region along with the ex-president.

Al-Bashir "should be extradited and tried in The Hague for those crimes," he said