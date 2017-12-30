 

UN chief congratulates Liberia's next president

2017-12-30 09:20
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. (Bebeto Matthews, AP)

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres. (Bebeto Matthews, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday congratulated George Weah on his victory in Liberia's presidential election and praised the peaceful conduct of the vote.

Guterres "applauds all Liberians for the successful completion of the elections process, which was conducted in a peaceful environment," a statement from the UN chief's spokesperson said.

Liberia's election board certified Weah as the winner of the election on Friday, marking the country's first peaceful transfer of power after two civil wars.

Weah, a former international football star, defeated Vice President Joseph Boakai in the run-off vote.

Weah is due to be sworn in on January 22, following Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who in 2006 took over the country founded by freed US slaves.

Boakai conceded defeat on Friday and said he had called Weah to congratulate him.

Read more on:    liberia  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Libya strongman says backs 2018 elections

2017-12-30 09:20

Inside News24

 
/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

Top 10 global football transfers

Here is a list of the all-time top 10 global transfers (in euros)

 
 

You won't want to miss...

New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, December 29 2017-12-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 