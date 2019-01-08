 

UN Security Council delays DRC session amid vote counting

2019-01-08 07:01
Picture: AFP

Picture: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The United Nations Security Council has put off a planned session on the Democratic Republic of Congo and its closely watched presidential election as the country continues waiting for delayed results.

A council discussion initially set for Tuesday was postponed to Friday after Congolese officials indefinitely postponed the release of the first results. They had been due Sunday.

The council has been keenly following the long-awaited election in a country where the UN operates one of its biggest peacekeeping missions.

But there have been differences in the council over sending a collective message about the December 30 election, diplomats said. A closed-door discussion last week spanned two hours but yielded no joint statement.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday the UN is looking forward to "the timely publication" of provisional results. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric also reminded everyone with a stake in the outcome to respect DRC's electoral laws and "help maintain an environment free of violence."

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

The vote could herald DRC's first democratic, peaceful transition of power since its 1960 independence from Belgium, and the vast, mineral-rich Central African nation is awaiting the results in a tense atmosphere.

Longtime President Joseph Kabila had already postponed the election for two years, and some Congolese worry it could be manipulated to keep his party in power — suspicions fanned by the delay in announcing a winner.

With a little over half the vote compiled, officials said Sunday that no information would be released until all ballots were tallied. Officials gave no date for when that might be. Meanwhile, the government has cut off internet access to prevent any social-media speculation about who won.

In the Security Council's private meeting Friday, France — which had called for the session — wanted the group to make a statement about the importance of the election and results, according to two council diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about the private discussion.

Other countries, including South Africa, thought the council shouldn't weigh in until results were known, the diplomats said Monday.

South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila, whose country just joined the council as a voice from Africa, had publicly appealed for patience on his way into the session: "Let's wait for the count," he told reporters.

While the council didn't speak as a whole, French Ambassador Francois Delattre said Friday that the meeting underscored the group's close attention to Congo's electoral process.

Read more on:    un  |  joseph kabila  |  drc  |  central africa  |  drc 2018 elections
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigeria's Buhari hands key colleague re-election role

2019-01-07 20:24

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Rats make a meal of Food Lover's produce in 2 separate stores
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 