UPDATE: Bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt’s Giza Pyramids, kills 4

A roadside bomb hit a tourist bus on Friday near
the Giza Pyramids, killing three Vietnamese and their Egyptian guide, officials
said.
The bus was traveling in the Marioutiyah area near the
pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off, Egypt’s
chief prosecutor Nabil Sadeq said in a statement.
The blast wounded 11 other
Vietnamese tourists as well as the Egyptian driver.
The bus was carrying a total of 15 Vietnamese
tourists, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It said that 10
were seriously injured.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong visited
the scene of the attack and Al Haram Hospital, where the victims were being
treated, the ministry said.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the
Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the
mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists.
However, this is the first
attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.
The attack takes place as Egypt’s vital tourism
industry is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of
the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled
former leader Hosni Mubarak.
It will likely prompt authorities to further tighten
security around churches and associated facilities ahead of the New year’s Eve
celebrations and next month’s Christmas celebrations of the Coptic Orthodox
Church, the dominant denomination among Egypt’s estimated 10 million
Christians.
Over the past two years, militant attacks against
Christians in Egypt - usually targeting churches or buses carrying pilgrims to
remote desert monasteries - have killed over a hundred people.
