 

UPDATE: Nigeria says 101 of 110 abducted girls are freed

2018-03-21 16:07
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Maiduguri - Nigeria's government now says 101 of the 110 schoolgirls abducted a month ago by Boko Haram are confirmed freed, and it indicates that the release is not over.

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari says on Twitter that the number "would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented."

Nigeria's government has said "no ransoms were paid" in the release.

Witnesses in Dapchi town say Boko Haram extremists released the girls in the middle of town before dawn Wednesday with a warning: "Don't ever put your daughters in school again."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Read more on:    boko haram  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The shameful attempt to deport a man who's been in Canada since childhood

2018-03-21 16:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Waiting for dignity | A 360 video story
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 16:43 PM
Road name: Main Road Both Ways

Both Ways
Gordons Bay 16:24 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 20 2018-03-20 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 