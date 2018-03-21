UPDATE: Nigeria says 101 of 110 abducted girls are freed

Maiduguri - Nigeria's government now says 101 of the 110 schoolgirls abducted a month ago by Boko Haram are confirmed freed, and it indicates that the release is not over.

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari says on Twitter that the number "would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented."

Nigeria's government has said "no ransoms were paid" in the release.

Witnesses in Dapchi town say Boko Haram extremists released the girls in the middle of town before dawn Wednesday with a warning: "Don't ever put your daughters in school again."

